Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav only day dreaming, can't win polls: UP DyCM

Downplaying Samajwadi Partys claims that it was going to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said its chief Akhilesh Yadav was daydreaming and that the BJP wave was evident. But in the current Yogi Adityanath government, the mafia is fleeing from the state.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 30-01-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 18:19 IST
Akhilesh Yadav only day dreaming, can't win polls: UP DyCM
  • Country:
  • India

Downplaying Samajwadi Party’s claims that it was going to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said its chief Akhilesh Yadav was daydreaming and that the BJP wave was evident. “Just like 2017, the BJP will form the government in 2022. Lotus will bloom in all the nine Assembly constituencies of Bareilly and the BJP will win over 300 seats across the state to form the government,” Maurya told reporters here at the BJP office.

Referring to a popular television show of the late 1980s to take a dig at Yadav, Maurya said, “He is dreaming ‘Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne’. His government encouraged goons and mafia. But in the current Yogi Adityanath government, the mafia is fleeing from the state. The BJP will unfurl its flag once again.” He said his party had been commanding great support from the public because of the way the “double-engine government” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath in the state functioned.

“They (SP) say they work for the development of all (sections of the society), but their character will not change,” Maurya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022