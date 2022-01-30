Left Menu

Yadavindra Singh Kang resigns from post of vice-president of Punjab Infotech

Miffed at not getting a Congress ticket from Kharar-52 Assembly constituency, Yadavindra Singh Kang, Member, Zila Parishad, Mohali, has resigned from the post of Vice-Chairman, Punjab Infotech.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 30-01-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 19:59 IST
Member Zila Parishad, Mohali Yadavindra Singh Kang. Image Credit: ANI
Miffed at not getting a Congress ticket from Kharar-52 Assembly constituency, Yadavindra Singh Kang, Member, Zila Parishad, Mohali, has resigned from the post of Vice-Chairman, Punjab Infotech. "I hereby submit my resignation and relinquish my charge as Sr. Vice Chairman, Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation Limited (Punjab Infotech) w.e.f. 27.01.2022," read the resignation letter addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Kang had staked his claim from the Youth Congress quota for the Kharar Assembly constituency where he had been working for the past 10 years, besides his father Jagmohan Singh Kang who had served the people of the area for over three decades. Kang said with the denial of ticket to him, all Congress workers and leaders were demoralised and were aghast at the working of Congress high command for ignoring a deserving and winning candidate like him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

