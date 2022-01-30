Left Menu

West Bengal BJP to meet SEC on Monday seeking postponement of remaining civic polls amid surge in COVID cases

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will move to the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday requesting it to postpone the civic polls for four municipalities (in the second phase) by a month.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-01-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 20:08 IST
West Bengal BJP to meet SEC on Monday seeking postponement of remaining civic polls amid surge in COVID cases
In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will move to the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday requesting it to postpone the civic polls for remaining municipalities (in the second phase) by a month .

"West Bengal BJP to meet State Election Commission tomorrow demanding that the elections for remaining municipalities (scheduled to be held on February 27) should be postponed by four weeks in wake of COVID situation," said BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya.

Earlier also, the Calcutta High Court had asked SEC to postpone the elections of Civic Polls which was on 22nd Jan for 4-6 weeks which was later postponed to February 12 citing that the third wave of COVID-19 has hit the state and that the life of the residents of the State will be put to threat if elections are held. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

