One can fulfil life's purpose by helping others with spirit of service: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said a person can fulfil the purpose of his life by helping others with the spirit of service. He said Mahatma Gandhi served leprosy patients with this thinking and made efforts to connect them with the mainstream of the society.

Addressing a programme organised by the Sarthak Manav Kusthashram on World Leprosy Day through a video-conference, Gehlot said when no one accepted leprosy patients, Gandhi embraced them and never hesitated to serve them.

''This reduced the hatred towards this disease and the patients in many sections of the society,'' he said.

The veteran Congress leader said there is a need to create self-confidence and awareness among leprosy patients about their treatment.

Appreciating the Sarthak Manav Kusthashram for its work, Gehlot announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh to the organisation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)