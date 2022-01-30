Left Menu

LDF MLA targets Kerala Lokayukta, faces flak from Oppn.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi | Updated: 30-01-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 20:34 IST
LDF MLA targets Kerala Lokayukta, faces flak from Oppn.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Minister and Left legislator K T Jaleel on Sunday dragged the Kerala Lokayukta into a controversy and made strong remarks against it, only to be rebuffed by Opposition Congress and the BJP.

Jaleel, who was forced to quit as the state Higher Education minister in April last year from the previous Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet after the Lokayukta held he had ''abused'' his position as a public servant to obtain a favour for a relative, took to Facebook to the make the remarks.

Lokayukta has not responded to the allegations of Jaleel but the opposition Congress and the BJP slammed the Left MLA, accusing him of making attempt to destabilise the agency.

Jaleel levelled serious allegations against Lokayukta amid a row in the state over the LDF government's move to curb the powers of the agency by promulgating an ordinance.

Attacking Jaleel, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, said the attempt to destabilise the Lokayukta came when the case against the chief minister and a minister were pending before it.

''When that attempt was thwarted, they decided to personally attack the Lokayukta'', Satheesan, a senior Congress leader, said in a statement.

Reacting to Jaleel's allegation, BJP state president K Surendran alleged the Left government was challenging the constitutional institutions in the country.

''The CPI(M) had earlier insulted the CAG and the Governor. They even dragged the President of India into unnecessary controversies. Jaleel is now batting for the chief minister and the Left government'', Surendran alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022