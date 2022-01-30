Left Menu

'Don't try to find fault in govt when there is nothing', K'taka CM Bommai attacks Siddaramaiah

Reacting to the statement of Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah over the government's failure in not fulfilling the promise made in the 2018 BJP's manifesto of BS Yediyurappa, the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday said, "don't try to find fault when there is nothing."

'Don't try to find fault in govt when there is nothing', K'taka CM Bommai attacks Siddaramaiah
Reacting to the statement of Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah over the government's failure in not fulfilling the promise made in the 2018 BJP's manifesto of BS Yediyurappa, the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday said, "don't try to find fault when there is nothing." The Chief Minister said, "We are aware of our responsibilities. We have launched many welfare programmes for the people of the state. Don't try to find fault when there is nothing that exists."

Bommai hit out at Siddaramaiah and said "nothing more can be expected from him. People still rejected Siddaramaiah who claimed that he implemented 96 per cent of his manifesto." Asked about fighting between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister said, it is an internal matter of Congress. There are many instances when Congress never worked for the welfare of the people instead they were always concerned about power.

Meanwhile, Bommai refused to comment about cabinet expansion and said "I am ready to go when the party top brass calls me to discuss the issue. There is a convention of meeting the state MPs ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament. I will visit Delhi soon to meet our MPs." As for the issue of appointments to various Boards and Corporations, the Chief Minister said, "it would be an internal decision of the party." (ANI)

