Goons roamed freely and there were riots in UP when SP was in power: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said while the BJP has ensured good law and order as well as development in Uttar Pradesh, goons used to roam freely and there were riots when the Samajwadi Party was in power. He also said that now goons and the mafia do not get protection and ''bulldozers are run over their illegal properties''. ''I want to know why riots always happened during the SP's (Samajwadi Party) government. Why did goons and miscreants roam freely in their regime,'' Singh said while campaigning in Kasganj for next month's assembly elections in the state. Voting will be held in Kasaganj on February 20 in the third phase of the seven phase polls. Highlighting the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation in the state, Singh claimed that ''not a single riot took place in the five years of the BJP government''. The previous government in the state was that of the SP, which was defeated by the BJP in the 2017 assembly polls. Lauding the state government for the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, he said that ''when the law and order situation is good, development also takes place rapidly''. ''Today if Uttar Pradesh is witnessing development, then there is better law and order behind it. Now goons, mafia do not get protection, but bulldozers are run over their illegal properties,'' he added. Singh attacked opposition SP, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress, saying those who get cut from their roots become like a kite with broken thread. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath, he assured voters that ''we will do development and also save our heritage''. In his address, Singh sought support of voters and asked them to help the BJP in forming a majority government in the state. Later, speaking in Farrukhabad, he claimed that no allegation of corruption has been levelled on the BJP government. ''We have been successful in stopping corruption to a great extent,” Singh said, adding that however, ''allegations of corruption have been levelled on governments headed by other political parties''. ''Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had admitted that of the 100 paise sent by (his) government, only 16 paise reached the people. The Modi and Yogi governments have ended this,'' the minister said. He also said that the BJP does politics of humanity and does not ask for votes by misleading people. ''We do not do politics on the basis of religion. Politics is not done to form the government, but for nation building. Be it SP or other political parties, they want to do politics by dividing society. We do not accept this,'' Singh said. Referring to Ayodhya and Kashi (Varanasi), he said, ''The BJP is getting a grand temple of Lord Ram built in Ayodhya, and the Kashi Vishwanath temple in (Varanasi) has got a grand shape. We will keep the country's heritage safe and also do development. We cannot compromise with the ideals of our ancestors.'' Farrukhabad will vote on February 20 along with Kasganj.

