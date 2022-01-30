Left Menu

Two RPS officers suspended as their names figure in rape case of woman SI: Officials

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-01-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 22:36 IST
Two RPS officers suspended as their names figure in rape case of woman SI: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

Two Rajasthan Police Service officers of additional SP rank were suspended after their names figured in an FIR lodged by a woman sub-inspector accusing a former BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Palara of raping her, officials said on Sunday.

The suspension orders for additional superintendents of police Sanjay Gupta and Gajendra Singh Jodha were issued by the state’s Home Department, they said.

Gupta was currently posted as the commandant of the Police Training Center at Kishangarh in Ajmer while Jodha was under APO (Awaiting Posting Orders) status.

In the suspension order, Joint secretary (Home) Rajendra Singh Tanwar said a departmental inquiry is underway against the officers and pending the outcome of the enquiry, they are being suspended. Police sources said the woman sub-inspector had lodged a case of rape against Palara with Bhilwara's Pratap Nagar police station on Saturday. She has named 12 accused in the FIR with the main accused of rape being Palara.

The SI had mentioned that during her posting in Nagaur, then Additional SP Sanjay Gupta had asked her to meet Palara to get her transferred.

She was later transferred to Bhilwara and accused that the then Additional SP Bhilwara Gajendra Singh had helped Palara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022