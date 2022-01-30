Two RPS officers suspended as their names figure in rape case of woman SI: Officials

Two Rajasthan Police Service officers of additional SP rank were suspended after their names figured in an FIR lodged by a woman sub-inspector accusing a former BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Palara of raping her, officials said on Sunday.

The suspension orders for additional superintendents of police Sanjay Gupta and Gajendra Singh Jodha were issued by the state’s Home Department, they said.

Gupta was currently posted as the commandant of the Police Training Center at Kishangarh in Ajmer while Jodha was under APO (Awaiting Posting Orders) status.

In the suspension order, Joint secretary (Home) Rajendra Singh Tanwar said a departmental inquiry is underway against the officers and pending the outcome of the enquiry, they are being suspended. Police sources said the woman sub-inspector had lodged a case of rape against Palara with Bhilwara's Pratap Nagar police station on Saturday. She has named 12 accused in the FIR with the main accused of rape being Palara.

The SI had mentioned that during her posting in Nagaur, then Additional SP Sanjay Gupta had asked her to meet Palara to get her transferred.

She was later transferred to Bhilwara and accused that the then Additional SP Bhilwara Gajendra Singh had helped Palara.

