Maha: Cong workers burn Godse's image on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
Congress workers on Sunday burnt a portrait of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, and held a protest. Tahir urged the government to stop the release of the movie.In Thane, senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and Congresss city unit chief Vikrant Chavan garlanded Gandhijis bust at Mahatma Gandhi Udyan and paid tributes.
- Country:
- India
Congress workers on Sunday burnt a portrait of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, and held a protest. The protest, led by the party's Bhiwandi unit chief Rashid Tahir, was held on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. The protesters shouted slogans against Godse and in praise of Gandhi.
Talking to reporters, Tahir said, ''It is unfortunate that Nathuram Godse is being glorified through an upcoming film on him.'' He was referring to the Hindi movie ''Why I killed Gandhi'', in which NCP MP and actor Dr Amol Kolhe plays the role of Godse. The film was shot in 2017. Tahir urged the government to stop the release of the movie.
In Thane, senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and Congress's city unit chief Vikrant Chavan garlanded Gandhiji's bust at Mahatma Gandhi Udyan and paid tributes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's overconfidence major reason behind series defeat against SA, says Imran Tahir
Tahir Raj Bhasin opens up about playing a romantic hero after essaying negative lead in 'Mardaani'
When Ayushmann Khurrana sung 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai' for Tahira Kashyap at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh in 2001
NCP MP Amol Kolhe apologises if his role as Nathuram Godse in film hurt people's sentiments
Hindu Mahasabha pays tribute to Nathuram Godse, confers 'Bharat Ratna' on Kalicharan held for remarks against Mahatma Gandhi