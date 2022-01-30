Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-01-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 23:41 IST
Maha: Cong workers burn Godse's image on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
Congress workers on Sunday burnt a portrait of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, and held a protest. The protest, led by the party's Bhiwandi unit chief Rashid Tahir, was held on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. The protesters shouted slogans against Godse and in praise of Gandhi.

Talking to reporters, Tahir said, ''It is unfortunate that Nathuram Godse is being glorified through an upcoming film on him.'' He was referring to the Hindi movie ''Why I killed Gandhi'', in which NCP MP and actor Dr Amol Kolhe plays the role of Godse. The film was shot in 2017. Tahir urged the government to stop the release of the movie.

In Thane, senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and Congress's city unit chief Vikrant Chavan garlanded Gandhiji's bust at Mahatma Gandhi Udyan and paid tributes.

