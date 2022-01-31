Karnataka: No BJP MLAs in touch with Congress leaders, Siddaramaiah's political career 'vanishing', says Patil Yatnal

Karnataka BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday said that no Bharatiya Janata Party ministers are in touch with Congress leaders and added that former chief minister Siddaramaiah's political career is vanishing. He said that Congress leaders like DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are in conflict with each other over the post of next Chief Minister and leadership in Congress.

"No BJP MLAs are in touch with Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar, out of frustration both leaders are making such statements the BJP leaders are in touch with them which is not at all true," said Basangouda Patil Yatnal told the media persons in Vijayapura. "Frustrated by infighting in the Congress for the next CM post and leadership in Congress, leaders like DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah making statements. The reality is Siddaramaiah is trying to secure his existence in Congress," he added.

The fight between DK Shivakumar, the Congress President and former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah is open. It is clearly saying that everything is not ok between these two leaders, he added. "Mekedatu padayatra (march) was not for the benefit of farmers or for the people, it was for the DK Shivakumar and against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It is to secure his position as the next chief minister candidate. It was held to destroy the political career of Siddaramaiah," he alleged.

"Only slogan which was heard in the Mekedatu padayatra was 'DK Shivakumar is the next chief minister' that means it is once again proving that Mr DK Shivakumar wants to prove to the people, party leaders and workers of the party he is leading at present and must know who is powerful. "Siddaramaiah political future is going towards darkness he must be thinking to leave Congress Party and go away from it," he alleged.

On the question of whether BJP will accept if Siddaramaiah resigns Congress and comes to BJP, Yatnal said, "It is the decision which prime minister and the party high command leadership will take, but certainly it is confirmed that Siddaramaiah political career is going towards darkness." Earlier, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar had said that BJP MLAs are in touch with the Congress party. (ANI)

