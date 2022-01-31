Before president's address to Parl, DMK, Cong MPs protest over Tamil Nadu Guv 'delaying' NEET bill
Before the start of President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament, DMK and Congress MPs from Tamil Nadu protested over the governor ''delaying'' a bill related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).
A Bill adopted by the Tamil Nadu assembly to exempt the state from the test is pending with the governor for his consideration.
The DMK and Congress MPs protested and raised placards before the start of the president's address.
They sat down after being asked to do so before the president began his address.
