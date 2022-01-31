Left Menu

Before president's address to Parl, DMK, Cong MPs protest over Tamil Nadu Guv 'delaying' NEET bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 11:33 IST
Before president's address to Parl, DMK, Cong MPs protest over Tamil Nadu Guv 'delaying' NEET bill
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Before the start of President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament, DMK and Congress MPs from Tamil Nadu protested over the governor ''delaying'' a bill related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

A Bill adopted by the Tamil Nadu assembly to exempt the state from the test is pending with the governor for his consideration.

The DMK and Congress MPs protested and raised placards before the start of the president's address.

They sat down after being asked to do so before the president began his address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022