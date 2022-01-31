UK PM Johnson has received report into potential Downing Street lockdown breaches
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received an update on the internal inquiry into potential lockdown breaches at his Downing Street residence, the Cabinet Office said in a statement on Monday.
A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister."
