Punjab polls: UP MLA Aditi Singh's legislator husband files nomination as Independent candidate

Nawanshahr Congress MLA Angad Saini on Monday filed nomination as an Independent candidate from the seat following the denial of party ticket to him for the Punjab Assembly polls, allegedly after his legislator wife joined the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Saini’s wife Aditi Singh was a Congress MLA from UP’s Rae Bareli and had quit the party to join the ruling BJP there recently. She had reportedly dared Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Rae Bareli. The Congress has fielded Satbir Singh Saini in Angad's place from Nawanshahr.

Addressing a gathering of his supporters here on Monday, he attacked the Congress high command for its ''lopsided decision'', which he said was not based on his performance but on matters and issues related to his wife.

Saini claimed that the senior leadership of the Congress in Delhi asked him to issue a statement against his wife.

Saini said he refused to do their bidding as he could not denigrate any woman, much less his wife, and he was denied the party ticket.

The MLA also listed development works initiated by him in the constituency as he castigated the Congress high command for choosing a candidate who failed miserably as “halqa incharge” of Banga.

Saini said he even did not claim his salary as an MLA for two years during the Covid period in order to set an example for other MLAs to follow the trend for the welfare of the masses.

Saini said he was forced to take this tough decision to contest the polls as a rebel.

''Perhaps, I am destined to play a crucial role after winning the polls as no party is likely to get majority this time,'' he added.

