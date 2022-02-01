Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Georgia prosecutor seeks FBI protections after Trump remarks

A Georgia prosecutor who is conducting a criminal investigation of Donald Trump has asked the FBI for a risk assessment and security protections, citing the former president's "alarming" rhetoric about prosecutors and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating whether Trump tried to influence the state's handling of the 2020 election, told the FBI's Atlanta field office that her concerns were driven by Trump's comments in Texas on Saturday, when he attacked "radical, vicious racist prosecutors" and encouraged protests in Washington, New York and Atlanta.

Trump's fundraising groups have over $122 million in cash

Fundraising groups run by former U.S. President Donald Trump have amassed more than $122 million in cash after raising over $51 million in the second half of 2021, Trump's office said on Monday.

Fifth New York prosecutor declines sex harassment charges against ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges related to sexual harassment claims that led to his resignation last year after the last county prosecutor investigating allegations from one of several women said he had no legal basis to pursue a case. "To be clear, this decision is based solely upon an assessment of the law and whether the People can establish a legally sufficient case under controlling precedent," Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes said in a statement on Monday about accusations by Virginia Limmiatis

Exclusive-U.S. diabetes deaths top 100,000 for second straight year, federal panel urges new strategy

More than 100,000 Americans died from diabetes in 2021, marking the second consecutive year for that grim milestone and spurring a call for a federal mobilization similar to the fight against HIV/AIDS. The new figures come as an expert panel urges Congress to overhaul diabetes care and prevention, including recommendations to move beyond a reliance on medical interventions alone. A report released earlier this month calls for far broader policy changes to stem the diabetes epidemic, such as promoting consumption of healthier foods, ensuring paid maternal leave from the workplace, levying taxes on sugary drinks and expanding access to affordable housing, among other areas.

In rare move, U.S. judge rejects plea agreement by Ahmaud Arbery's murderers

A U.S. judge in Georgia rejected plea agreements reached between federal prosecutors and two of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, saying she was not willing to be bound to the 30-year federal prison sentence set in the agreement. The unusual decision by U.S. District Judge Lisa Wood came after Travis McMichael, one of the three attackers due to face trial next week on federal hate-crime charges, admitted for the first time he had pursued the 25-year-old Black man because of his race.

Biden to host senators Durbin, Grassley on Supreme Court opening

President Joe Biden and his White House team will start consultations this week on whom to pick as his nominee for the Supreme Court after Justice Stephen Breyer announced plans to step down in June, the White House said. Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden on Tuesday will host Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, a Democrat and the committee's ranking Republican, Charles Grassley, to discuss the situation. Biden's nomination will require Senate confirmation.

Sacklers near deal to increase opioid settlement in Purdue bankruptcy

Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP are nearing an agreement to boost their more than $4 billion offer to resolve sprawling opioid litigation after negotiating with states that had objected to terms of the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy reorganization, according to a court filing. Sackler family members and states objecting to terms of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization are "close to an agreement in principle" to contribute additional cash beyond the $4.325 billion they had pledged to settle opioid litigation, according to a mediator's interim report filed on Monday.

Avenatti does not plan to testify in his defense in Stormy Daniels U.S. fraud case

U.S. lawyer Michael Avenatti said on Monday he does not intend to take the stand to defend himself at trial on charges he defrauded his former client, the adult film actress Stormy Daniels. "At this time I'm not intending on testifying," Avenatti told U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Monday outside the jury's presence.

Historically Black U.S. colleges and universities given all clear after threats

Several historically Black colleges and universities in the United States gave students and staff an all clear on Monday after bomb threats earlier in the day forced schools to issue shelter-in-place orders and cancel classes. Albany State University in Georgia, Delaware State University in Delaware, Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, Howard University in Washington, Bowie State University in Maryland and Bethune-Cookman University in Florida were among the schools that received threats on Monday morning.

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, 30, found dead after fall from building

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who worked as an entertainment correspondent for the television show "Extra," was found dead after falling from a Midtown Manhattan apartment building, police said on Monday. Kryst fell from the Orion Condominium about 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, the New York City Police Department said. A police spokesperson told Reuters on Monday the death was being investigated as a suicide.

