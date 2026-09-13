Ben Shelton's Historic Quest at Arthur Ashe Stadium

On Sunday, Ben Shelton will walk onto the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium court, burdened with the challenge of overcoming 23 years of American disappointment at the U.S. Open. His opponent, Alexander Zverev, has no intention of letting him steal the spotlight.

Shelton, seeded eighth, is tantalizingly close to achieving what no American man has managed since Andy Roddick's 2003 victory at Flushing Meadows. If victorious, Shelton will be the first Black American man to compete in the New York final in 54 years, adding further historical weight to his journey.

The young American is no stranger to high-pressure matches this tournament, having already taken down seven-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz and recovering from a set down against fellow American Frances Tiafoe. Yet, his clash with Zverev, who has triumphed in all their previous encounters, promises to be his toughest test.