Audrey Werro's Historic Victory: A New Era for Women's 800m
Audrey Werro of Switzerland triumphed over Britain's Keely Hodgkinson to win the World Athletics Ultimate Championship women's 800m. Setting a time of 1:55.88, Werro further solidified her dominance in a season marked by exceptional performances, challenging long-standing records and elevating the event's status.
Switzerland's Audrey Werro made headlines by defeating Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson to clinch the World Athletics Ultimate Championship women's 800m title. This victory crowns a stellar season for Werro, who has continually outpaced her rivals, marking her as a key figure in the resurgence of the event.
Werro, 22, clocked an impressive 1:55.88, further cementing her status in this breakthrough year. This performance not only earned her $150,000 but also boosted her position as a contender in breaking one of athletics' longest-standing records.
The historic women's 800m world record has stood since 1983. However, Werro's success, alongside Hodgkinson and Femke Broeders-Bol, signals a strong challenge to this record. Their feats this season have renewed interest and competitiveness in the distance running circuit.