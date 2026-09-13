Audrey Werro's Historic Victory: A New Era for Women's 800m

Switzerland's Audrey Werro made headlines by defeating Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson to clinch the World Athletics Ultimate Championship women's 800m title. This victory crowns a stellar season for Werro, who has continually outpaced her rivals, marking her as a key figure in the resurgence of the event.

Werro, 22, clocked an impressive 1:55.88, further cementing her status in this breakthrough year. This performance not only earned her $150,000 but also boosted her position as a contender in breaking one of athletics' longest-standing records.

The historic women's 800m world record has stood since 1983. However, Werro's success, alongside Hodgkinson and Femke Broeders-Bol, signals a strong challenge to this record. Their feats this season have renewed interest and competitiveness in the distance running circuit.