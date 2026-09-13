Venice Film Festival Shines Spotlight on Women in Cinema

On Saturday, May el-Toukhy's "Woman Unknown" triumphed at the Venice Film Festival, winning the prestigious Golden Lion. Mathilde Arcel, the film's star, also claimed the best actress honor, marking a notable accomplishment for women in the industry. El-Toukhy was the lone female director among 21 major contenders, highlighting ongoing gender imbalances.

The post-war drama tells the story of a Danish housemaid whose past with a German soldier threatens her future in newly liberated Denmark. This story unfolds amid societal backlash against women perceived as collaborators during German occupation.

This year's festival showcased global political narratives and upheaval, including the impactful documentary "NAZA". Directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, the film highlights Israel's controversial military tactics in Gaza, sparking significant audience reactions. Festival director Alberto Barbera emphasized artistic merit in selections, while calling for greater industry support for women.