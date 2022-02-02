Guinea-Bissau president at his residence, says Portuguese minister

Portugal's foreign affairs minister said on Tuesday the president of Guinea-Bissau was at his official residence, but it was not clear if an attack on the government was over.

"The latest information I have is positive given that the president is already at his palace, at his official residence ... but we still don't know if the attack is over," Augusto Santos Silva said in an interview with Portuguese broadcaster RTP.

