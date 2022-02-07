Tunisian parliament speaker rejects judicial council dissolution

The speaker of Tunisia's parliament, which was suspended last year, on Sunday rejected a decision by President Kais Saied to dissolve the North African country's Supreme Judicial Council.

Rached Ghannouchi, who also heads the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, said in a statement signed by the presidency of the house of representatives, that he opposed the interference.

Saied announced his decision overnight, the latest move in his consolidation of power after dismissing the parliament and sacking the prime minister in July and promising to remake the democratic constitution in steps his critics call a coup.

