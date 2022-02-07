Left Menu

Azerbaijan returns 8 captured Armenian servicemen

Azerbaijan has handed over eight Armenian servicemen including several who it claims were involved in clashes with Azerbaijani forces in November.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 19:40 IST
Azerbaijan returns 8 captured Armenian servicemen
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Azerbaijan has handed over eight Armenian servicemen including several who it claims were involved in clashes with Azerbaijani forces in November. Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons and Hostages said the move to return the servicemen on Monday was on humanitarian grounds. The French presidential office said the return came after mediation by France and the European Union and that the return was done by a French plane.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a six-week war in 2020 that ended with Azerbaijan regaining control of territory that had been held by Armenian forces for more than 25 years.

Sporadic clashes have broken out in the area since then; Azerbaijan said some of the returned servicemen took part in November clashes that killed seven Azerbaijani and six Armenian soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022