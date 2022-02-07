Russia, France have common security concerns in Europe, Putin tells Macron
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:20 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the start of their meeting in the Kremlin on Monday that Moscow and Paris had common concerns over the security situation in Europe.
Putin also told Macron that he saw the French authorities making efforts to solve security issues in Europe, including in the Ukraine crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European agency refuses to lift ban on Pakistan flights
EXPLAINER-Who is Yevhen Murayev, named by Britain as Kremlin's pick to lead Ukraine?
Kremlin planning to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine: UK
WRAPUP 1-NATO sends ships and jets to eastern Europe in Ukraine crisis
Ukrainian politician mocks 'stupid' UK claims he could lead Kremlin puppet government