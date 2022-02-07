Nepal to conduct local level election on May 13

Left Menu

The Nepal government on Monday announced that the local level elections would be held on May 13 this year in a single phase. The election for all 753 local units will be conducted in a single day as per schedule.Earlier, the Election Commission had suggested conducting local polls on April 27.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:10 IST
  • Nepal

The Nepal government on Monday announced that the local level elections would be held on May 13 this year in a single phase. “Today’s cabinet meeting has decided to hold the local level election on May 13 in a single phase. A formal announcement will be made by the government soon,” a source in the Cabinet said. The election for all 753 local units will be conducted in a single day as per schedule.

Earlier, the Election Commission had suggested conducting local polls on April 27. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also held discussions with CPN-UML Chairmal KP Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on this issue. Initially, there were some ambiguities with regard to the legal and constitutional provisions of conducting local polls. However, the Election Commission said no amendments were required in the existing laws if the local polls were held before May 19, the date when the term of the locally elected representatives would expire. Nepal held local elections in 2017 in three phases, on May 14, June 28 and September 18.

