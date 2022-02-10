Libyan force under eastern commander Haftar says it backs Bashagha as PM

The Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar said on Thursday it welcomed a decision by parliament to name Fathi Bashagha as the new prime minister.

The incumbent prime minister, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has rejected the parliament's move to replace him and says his internationally recognised Government of National Unity will only hand over power after a national election.

