Rebel Bairiya BJP MLA booked for violating poll code

Bairiya’s BJP MLA Surendra Singh, contesting the UP assembly election as a Vikasheel Insaan Party ticket after quitting his earlier party, has been booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

A case has been registered against Singh and his 100 unidentified supporters at the Haldi police station for violating the poll code during electioneering, police sources said on Saturday.

The FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Epidemic Act and the matter is being investigated, they said. Singh had held a meeting in the Haldi police station area on Friday in violation of the model code of conduct, they said.

Meanwhile, while targeting the BJP leadership, MLA Singh has termed its leadership as “feudal lords of democracy”.

Addressing his supporters, he said, ''I would like to give a big message to the feudal lords of democracy who are distributing tickets sitting in air-conditioned rooms of Delhi.'' ''The BJP has got a disease in its mind that it can even make a donkey an MLA. They probably do not know that the people of rebel Ballia land had slapped the British rule away,'' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)