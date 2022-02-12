BJP ended blockades, strikes in Manipur and brought peace, says Sambit Patra

The end story of Congress began in the year 2014 and the 2022 Manipur election will add a new chapter to the story, said Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in charge Sambit Patra on Saturday. Patra was speaking during the launch of the 'Creative Campaign' in Imphal city of Manipur. The event was attended by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other senior BJP leaders of the state unit.

He said that the BJP Manipur unit is launching the campaign as far as the elections of 2022 are concerned. "I was listening to PM Modi's speech in Rudrapur in Uttrakhand. And I am assured that BJP is marching towards grand victory and will create a history by winning elections in five states with huge margins," he said.

"I am thankful to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving inner line permit to Manipur. Manipur is the state of jewel (Money). As far as law and order is concerned, the state was reduced to strikes and blockades but thanks to PM Modi and Biren Singh's government that today there are no strikes. There is peace and development in the state. The law and order has been established," he added. In every sector, Manipur has progressed and showed historical achievement in several sectors, he said.

"The campaign is not all about the good that we have done, but they will expose misinformation spread by the opposition party. Manifesto of Congress party is full of lies, we show the real face of Congress party. More than 1500 cases of fake encounters were reported during Congress tenure," he added. "Rahul Gandhi you have thrown away North East from your vocabulary. From Kashmir to Kerala, Gujarat to Bengal, India is beautiful but where is North East. For people, NE is North-East but for PM Narendra Modi NE is the 'New Engine' of growth but for Rahul, Gandhi NE is Non-Existent," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur said that the BJP president will soon be visiting the state to launch Manifesto and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit the state for the election campaign. "We have changed our campaign style and we are meeting more and more people in smaller groups and it is much fruitful and impactful as compared to big public meetings," he added.

Elections in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

