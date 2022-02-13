Left Menu

PM pays tributes to Maharaja Surajmal on his birth anniversary

13-02-2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Maharaja Surajmal on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to the people.

''My tributes to Maharaja Surajmal ji, a great warrior and one who dedicated his life to the people, on his birth anniversary,'' Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Maharaja Surajmal was a ruler of Bharatpur in Rajasthan who ruled from 1755-63.

