PM pays tributes to Maharaja Surajmal on his birth anniversary
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 17:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Maharaja Surajmal on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to the people.
''My tributes to Maharaja Surajmal ji, a great warrior and one who dedicated his life to the people, on his birth anniversary,'' Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Maharaja Surajmal was a ruler of Bharatpur in Rajasthan who ruled from 1755-63.
