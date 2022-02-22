Left Menu

Putin says he expects West to impose sanctions on Moscow whatever Russia does

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 01:28 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he believed the West would impose sanctions against Moscow regardless of what actions Russia takes with regard to Ukraine and said his country had every right to take retaliatory measures.

Putin said Russia has the right to protect its security and said Russia would never abandon its sovereignty and national values.

