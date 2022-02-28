Left Menu

Manipur Polls: Governor La Ganesan casts vote in Imphal, appeals all to exercise their franchise

Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Monday cast his vote at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal as voting for the first phase of Manipur elections commenced.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 28-02-2022 08:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 08:58 IST
Manipur Polls: Governor La Ganesan casts vote in Imphal, appeals all to exercise their franchise
Manipur Governor La Ganesan casts his vote in Imphal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Monday cast his vote at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal as voting for the first phase of Manipur elections commenced. Speaking to reporters, Ganesan said that sign of democracy is elections. He appealed to all voters to take part in the polling.

"I appeal to all people of Manipur that they should exercise their franchise because in our country democracy is prevailing and the sign of democracy is the election," he said. Polling in 38 Assembly constituencies spread across five districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi, got underway on Monday morning.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray in the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections. Voting will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur. The BJP formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, the BJP is contesting the Assembly elections on its own.

The second phase of the 60-member Assembly elections will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022