Biden, in call with Zelenskiy, welcomes Visa, Mastercard decisions on Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2022 06:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 06:38 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, welcomed decisions by Visa and Mastercard to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said on Saturday.
"President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding," a White House readout of the call added.
