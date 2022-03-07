Left Menu

Maha Council: Over 2,600 cases related to sexual assault pending in forensic labs, says minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:05 IST
Maha Council: Over 2,600 cases related to sexual assault pending in forensic labs, says minister
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday said more than 2,600 cases related to sexual assault were pending with the state forensic laboratories.

Responding to a question raised by Pradnya Satav in the Legislative Council, he said, as on January this year, a total of 1,619 cases related to sexual assault on children and 1,052 cases related to sexual assault on women were pending with state forensic laboratories.

''There are plans to set up new forensic labs, and administrative approval has come in for the setting up of fast track DNA units in Nashik, Aurangabad and Amaravati,'' he said.

Walse Patil said the conviction rate in cases related to attacks on women was 15.3 per cent as per the state home department's Crime Bureau report finalised in 2020. He added some 2,29,000 cases connected to women facing attacks were pending in courts in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022