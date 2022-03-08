Count of big cats in Sariska Tiger Reserve rises to 27
The number of big cats, including cubs, in the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district, has increased to 27, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.
He also tweeted a picture of two newborn cubs captured in the trap camera footage.
''Good news from Sariska Tiger Reserve as Tigress ST17's newborn cubs have been captured in trap cameras. Now the tiger reserve has 27 total tigers including 9 tigers, 11 tigresses and 7 cubs,'' Gehlot tweeted.
He said the rising number of big cats is a matter of joy.
