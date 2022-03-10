Left Menu

Goa has rejected outsiders: Vishwajit Rane

BJP leader Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said the people of Goa have rejected power-hungry outsiders.Rane won from Valpoi assembly constituency while his party had won at least 20 seats by evening after counting of votes for Assembly elections began. Without naming the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, Rane said power-hungry outsiders tried to mislead the people of Goa but the voters rejected them.The AAP has won two seats.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:30 IST
BJP leader Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said the people of Goa have rejected “power-hungry outsiders''.

Rane won from Valpoi assembly constituency while his party had won at least 20 seats by evening after counting of votes for Assembly elections began. “This is a victory of prime minister Narendra Modi, party president J P Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and all BJP leaders including our state leaders,” Rane told reporters here.

The BJP worked as a team due to which the victory was possible, he added. Without naming the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, Rane said ''power-hungry'' outsiders tried to mislead the people of Goa but the voters rejected them.

The AAP has won two seats.

