Greek PM tells Zelenskiy EU sanctions will help pressure Russia

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday the full implementation of sanctions by European Union countries would help put pressure on Russia to stop attacks.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:19 IST
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday the full implementation of sanctions by European Union countries would help put pressure on Russia to stop attacks. The two leaders discussed the impact of Russia's invasion by phone, the Greek premier's office said.

"The (Greek) prime minister stressed ... that the full implementation of sanctions by all member states and allies will help increase pressure on Russia to stop the attacks," Mitsotakis' office said. Mitsotakis assured Zelenskiy that the Greek government fully supports Ukraine. Greece was sending aid and was ready to host refugees.

The two leaders also agreed on the need for a humanitarian corridor in stricken regions such as Mariupol, where hundreds of ethnic Greeks live. Athens is also making efforts to evacuate its consul general and other people from Mariupol. Mitsotakis discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday.

