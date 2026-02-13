Left Menu

Kremlin says next round of peace talks on Ukraine is set for next week

The ​Kremlin said ​on Friday that ‌the next ​round of peace talks on Ukraine ‌will take place next week, but did not confirm the location. Three sources ‌familiar with the matter have ‌told Reuters that U.S. officials have proposed a trilateral meeting on Monday and Tuesday in ⁠Miami. Previous ​rounds ⁠of talks have taken place in Abu ⁠Dhabi.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:20 IST
  • Russia

Previous ​rounds ⁠of talks have taken place in Abu ⁠Dhabi. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed ​that Moscow and Washington have been discussing ⁠bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Peskov said Moscow ⁠hoped ​that dialogue would continue, but said it was unlikely that ⁠such discussions would move beyond talk before the ⁠conflict ⁠in Ukraine was settled.

