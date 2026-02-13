The ​Kremlin said ​on Friday that ‌the next ​round of peace talks on Ukraine ‌will take place next week, but did not confirm the location. Three sources ‌familiar with the matter have ‌told Reuters that U.S. officials have proposed a trilateral meeting on Monday and Tuesday in ⁠Miami.

Previous ​rounds ⁠of talks have taken place in Abu ⁠Dhabi. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed ​that Moscow and Washington have been discussing ⁠bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Peskov said Moscow ⁠hoped ​that dialogue would continue, but said it was unlikely that ⁠such discussions would move beyond talk before the ⁠conflict ⁠in Ukraine was settled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)