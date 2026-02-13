Kremlin says next round of peace talks on Ukraine is set for next week
The Kremlin said on Friday that the next round of peace talks on Ukraine will take place next week, but did not confirm the location. Three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that U.S. officials have proposed a trilateral meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Miami. Previous rounds of talks have taken place in Abu Dhabi.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin said on Friday that the next round of peace talks on Ukraine will take place next week, but did not confirm the location. Three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that U.S. officials have proposed a trilateral meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Miami.
Previous rounds of talks have taken place in Abu Dhabi. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow and Washington have been discussing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
Peskov said Moscow hoped that dialogue would continue, but said it was unlikely that such discussions would move beyond talk before the conflict in Ukraine was settled.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Abu â Dhabi
- U.S.
- Kremlin
- Moscow
- Peskov
- Washington
- Dmitry Peskov
- â€Œtold Reuters
ALSO READ
Kremlin declines comments on Kyiv's accusation Russia struck on oil pipeline in Ukraine
RPT-Kremlin says next round of peace talks on Ukraine is set for next week
UPDATE 1-Kremlin memo outlines potential US–Russia economic pact under Trump, Bloomberg News reports
Kremlin's Crackdown on Telegram: Compliance Clash
Kremlin says it expects next round of peace talks on Ukraine to happen soon