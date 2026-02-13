Kremlin declines comments on Kyiv's accusation Russia struck on oil pipeline in Ukraine

​The ‌Kremlin on ​Friday declined to comment ‌on a Ukrainian accusation that Russia ‌had struck the Ukrainian ‌branch of the Soviet-built Druzhba oil pipeline ⁠and ​halted ⁠flows to Eastern Europe.

"We ⁠do not have ​precise information," Kremlin ⁠spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, ⁠referring ​a question on the ⁠matter to Russia's energy ⁠ministry.

