Kremlin declines comments on Kyiv's accusation Russia struck on oil pipeline in Ukraine
The Kremlin on Friday declined to comment on a Ukrainian accusation that Russia had struck the Ukrainian branch of the Soviet-built Druzhba oil pipeline and halted flows to Eastern Europe.
"We do not have precise information," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referring a question on the matter to Russia's energy ministry.
