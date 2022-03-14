Left Menu

Jharkhand: Tribal outfits seek declaration of state domicile policy

Various tribal organizations, on Monday, staged a protest outside the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi demanding the immediate declaration of the state's domicile policy.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 14-03-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 19:50 IST
Protestors outside the Jharkhand Assembly demanding the immediate declaration of the state's domicile policy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Various tribal organizations, on Monday, staged a protest outside the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi demanding the immediate declaration of the state's domicile policy. "We demand the government to declare the policy in the ongoing Assembly session on the basis of 1932 Khatian (land records)," says a protestor.

The matter of Jharkhand domicile Policy has always been controversial ever since the state was formed in 2000. As per the provisions in the Domicile Policy announced in 2016 by the BJP government, people living in Jharkhand since or before 1985 will be considered as local inhabitants. Following the formation of the Hemant Soren government in December last year, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) President, Shibu Soren had said that 1932 Khatiyan (proof of land document of a person) should be made the cut-off date to formulate the 'Sthaniya Niti' (domicile policy).

The tribal population in the state has been demanding 1932 as the cut-off date while taking into account proof of land records. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

