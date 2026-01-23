Trump Revokes Canada's Invitation to Board of Peace

In a surprising move on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump rescinded an invitation extended to Canada for participation in the Board of Peace, an initiative focused on addressing global conflicts.

Via a message on Truth Social, Trump communicated directly with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, stating, "Please let this letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining," highlighting the exclusivity of what he claims to be "the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled."

This action marks a significant development in international diplomacy, raising questions about Canada-U.S. relations and the dynamics within global peace efforts.

