Trump Revokes Canada's Invitation to Board of Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn an invitation for Canada to participate in his Board of Peace initiative. In a Truth Social post, Trump addressed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, stating that Canada would no longer be joining what he described as the most prestigious board of leaders ever assembled.

Updated: 23-01-2026 07:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 07:29 IST
  Country:
  • United States

In a surprising move on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump rescinded an invitation extended to Canada for participation in the Board of Peace, an initiative focused on addressing global conflicts.

Via a message on Truth Social, Trump communicated directly with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, stating, "Please let this letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining," highlighting the exclusivity of what he claims to be "the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled."

This action marks a significant development in international diplomacy, raising questions about Canada-U.S. relations and the dynamics within global peace efforts.

