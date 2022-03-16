Left Menu

Stalin extends greetings to Bhagwant Mann for taking oath as Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and AAP's Bhagwant Mann. Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin extended greetings to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann, who took oath as Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday. "My hearty wishes to Thiru. Bhagwant Mann, who is swearing in as Chief Minister of Punjab today. Tamil Nadu & Punjab share a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights & rights of the state in the Indian Union. Wishing the new government in Punjab, a successful tenure," Stalin tweeted.

The ceremony took place at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, in the presence of the party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy. (ANI)

