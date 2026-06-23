Tripura Sports Minister Tinku Roy leads Olympic Day rally in Agartala

Tripura Sports Minister Tinku Roy on Tuesday participated in the Olympic Day Celebration 2026 held in Agartala, joining a rally aimed at promoting the Olympic spirit and encouraging fitness awareness.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 13:08 IST
Tripura Sports Minister Tinku Roy leads Olympic Day rally in Agartala
Tripura Sports Minister Tinku Roy (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tripura Sports Minister Tinku Roy on Tuesday participated in the Olympic Day Celebration 2026 held in Agartala, joining a rally aimed at promoting the Olympic spirit and encouraging fitness awareness. The rally commenced from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan and saw participation from sportspersons, students, coaches, and members of various sports organisations.

Tripura Sports Minister Roy also participated in the Olympic Day Celebration 2026 held in Agartala on Tuesday. Marking the occasion, he joined a rally that commenced from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan along with sportspersons, students, coaches, and members of various sports organisations. The rally aimed to promote the Olympic spirit and encourage greater awareness about the importance of sports and fitness. Participants marched through different parts of the city carrying banners and placards advocating unity, discipline, and excellence through sports.

Speaking to ANI, Roy said, "The association had long been mired in corruption, because of which our local players were denied opportunities while outsiders played instead. We have finally been relieved of that situation, as the Indian Olympic Association has conducted elections and granted recognition to a newly formed association. The responsibility now lies with people who are truly connected to the sport. Olympian Dipa Karmakar has been appointed as the president..." The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from athletes and sports lovers, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for sports in the state. The celebration concluded with a call to uphold the values of friendship, respect, and fair competition embodied by the Olympic movement.

Dipak Majumder, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), was also present at the event. (ANI)

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