Pramod Sawant, other BJP leaders from Goa meet PM Modi in Delhi

With the BJP legislature party meeting in Goa yet to be convened even six days after the poll results were declared, caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant and other BJP leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Sawant was accompanied by the BJP Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi and state unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade during the meeting with the PM.

“Met @DrPramodPSawant and the team of @BJP4Goa. Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa's progress in the times to come,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the meeting. In the Goa Assembly polls, the BJP won the majority by bagging 20 seats in the 40-member House, results for which were declared on March 10. With two MLAs of the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents extending their support to BJP, the saffron party appears to be in a comfortable position in the Assembly.

However, the BJP has not yet staked a claim to form a government in Goa, which will be its third straight term.

After meeting the prime minister, Sawant wrote on his Facebook page stating “Met the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi today, along with National General Secretary Shri C T Ravi ji, BJP Goa President Shri Sadanand Shet Tanavade ji and Gen Sec Org Shri Satish Dhond ji. Briefed the PM on BJP's resounding success in the Goa Assembly Polls, 2022. The PM conveyed his gratitude to the people of Goa for reposing their trust and faith in BJP and assured his continued support for the development of the state”. Sources in BJP had said on Tuesday that a meeting of the Goa BJP legislature party is likely to be held on Wednesday to select the legislature party leader, who will become the next chief minister.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly Complex in Panaji on Tuesday, Sawant had said that he was leaving for Delhi to meet party president J P Nadda.

Sawant had also said he and other BJP leaders are likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their Delhi visit.

The BJP has already appointed Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan as the observer and co-observer for the selection of the leader of the legislature party in Goa.

BJP's nearest challenger Congress had won 11 seats in the Goa elections, MGP 2, AAP 2, GFP 1, Revolutionary Goans 1, and Independents 3.

On Tuesday, 39 of the 40 newly-elected members of the Goa Assembly took oath during the session convened by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

