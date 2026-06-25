Top Financial Times Headlines: Trump's NATO Loyalty Demands, Segro's Takeover Rejection, and More

Donald Trump calls for NATO loyalty amidst U.S.-Iran tensions; Segro declines Prologis’s £12.6 billion bid. Andy Burnham seeks to decentralize Number 10 operations to Manchester. UK banks prevail in legal clash over historical loan complaints against the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines Donald Trump Demands Loyalty From Nato Allies And Slams Lack Of Support In Iran War Segro Rejects Billion Takeover Bid From Us Data Centre Rival Prologis Andy Burnham Looks To Move Part Of Number Operations To Manchester Uk Banks Defeat Watchdog In Legal Battle Over Historic Loan Complaints Overview Us President Donald Trump Said He Expected Loyalty From Nato Allies | Updated: 25-06-2026 08:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 08:53 IST
Top Financial Times Headlines: Trump's NATO Loyalty Demands, Segro's Takeover Rejection, and More
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump insists on 'loyalty' from NATO allies, expressing frustration over their perceived inaction in the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. This assertion emphasizes Trump's continued influence in global political dynamics.

Segro, a UK property giant, has turned down a substantial £12.6 billion acquisition proposal from U.S. firm Prologis, maintaining its independence amidst significant takeover interest in the real estate sector.

In a strategic move to decentralize government operations, British MP Andy Burnham is championing the relocation of parts of the Prime Minister's office to Manchester. Meanwhile, UK banks have successfully contested a regulatory decision from the Financial Ombudsman Service about past loan terms.

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