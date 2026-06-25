Crackdown on Bookshop: Hong Kong Police Arrest Owners

Hong Kong Police Have Arrested Two Owners Of A Bookshop Suspected Of Displaying And Selling Publications With Seditious Content

The Hong Kong police have detained two individuals, owners of a local bookshop, under suspicion of selling literature considered seditious by the authorities. This development surfaced through a government announcement on Thursday.

Names of both the bookshop and its proprietors remain undisclosed. The arrests took place on Wednesday, indicating a vigorous enforcement of sedition laws.

This incident underscores the tension surrounding freedom of expression in Hong Kong, drawing attention to the region's ongoing challenges in balancing security with free speech rights.