President Kovind arrives in Uttarakhand on two-day visit

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-03-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 15:15 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received the President at the Dehradun airport by.

Kovind will stay at the Raj Bhawan here for the day and leave for Haridwar on Sunday where he is scheduled to address the concluding ceremony of the silver jubilee celebrations of Divya Prem Sewa Mission, a philanthropic organisation dedicated to serving the poor and the needy.

