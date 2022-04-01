Left Menu

Brawl erupts between YSRCP councillors in Andhra's Kadapa

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) councillors faced off during proceedings of a general council meeting of Proddatur municipality in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa on Thursday.

ANI | Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 12:33 IST
Visual from the brawl at municipal council session (Photo: Screen grab of video). Image Credit: ANI
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) councillors faced off during proceedings of a general council meeting of Proddatur municipality in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa on Thursday. Reportedly, the heated argument turned into a fistfight with slippers being thrown between the ward councillors Irfan Bhasha and deputy-Chairman Khaja Moinuddin- after Bhasha raised several issues including that of drinking water.

Irfan Bhasha also had a heated quarrel with session chairman B Lakshmidevi. The meeting was being held in Proddatur town, the home town of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Police officials and other councillors had to intervene to separate the fighting councillors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

