Kremlin ready to explain Ukraine situation to French actor Depardieu after criticism

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:22 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Friday said it was ready to explain the situation in Ukraine to French actor Gerard Depardieu, who on Thursday criticised what he described as President Vladimir Putin's "crazy, unacceptable excesses" there.

Depardieu, who took up Russian nationality in 2013 and has praised Putin in the past, told Agence France-Presse on Thursday: "the Russian people are not responsible for the crazy, unacceptable excesses of their leaders like Vladimir Putin."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Depardieu probably does not completely understand the situation.

