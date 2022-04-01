Uddhav Thackeray denies report of row with Home Min Dilip Walse, says 'have full faith in him'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he has full faith in state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, dismissing reports of him being upset with his Cabinet minister. "I have full faith in Home Minister Patil and he is doing a good job," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement after the meeting of Thackeray and Patil concluded at 'Varsha' bungalow here.

Their meeting lasted for more than an hour. Minister of Tourism of state Aaditya Thackeray was also present at the meeting. Earlier, Patil, an NCP leader, had himself refuted the reports of the Chief Minister being upset with him, over his response to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' allegation, during the recently concluded Budget session of state legislature, that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - an alliance of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena - was hatching a conspiracy to frame some BJP leaders, including himself, in false cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)