Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray denies report of row with Home Min Dilip Walse, says 'have full faith in him'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he has full faith in state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, dismissing reports of him being upset with his Cabinet minister.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:14 IST
Uddhav Thackeray denies report of row with Home Min Dilip Walse, says 'have full faith in him'
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil (File Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he has full faith in state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, dismissing reports of him being upset with his Cabinet minister. "I have full faith in Home Minister Patil and he is doing a good job," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement after the meeting of Thackeray and Patil concluded at 'Varsha' bungalow here.

Their meeting lasted for more than an hour. Minister of Tourism of state Aaditya Thackeray was also present at the meeting. Earlier, Patil, an NCP leader, had himself refuted the reports of the Chief Minister being upset with him, over his response to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' allegation, during the recently concluded Budget session of state legislature, that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - an alliance of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena - was hatching a conspiracy to frame some BJP leaders, including himself, in false cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022