Amit Shah inaugurates 115th Birthday Celebrations of Dr. Shiva Kumaraswami & Guruvandana Mahotsava in Siddaganga Mutt

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah inaugurated and participated in 115th Birthday Celebrations of Dr. Shri Shri Shri Shiva Kumaraswami & Guruvandana Mahotsava today in Siddaganga Mutt, Tumkur, Karnataka. Several dignitaries including Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State Shri Bhagwant Shuba, and Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri Basavaraj Bommai were present on the occasion.

In his address on the occasion, the Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that today all of us have come here to seek blessings of Sri Sri Sri Shiva Kumaraswami on his 115th birth anniversary. He said that I have come to Siddaganga Mutt for the third time and have taken with me consciousness, enthusiasm and energy, every time. Our country is a very ancient country and there are many pilgrimage places, Jyotirlingas and Shaktipeeths. But, some pilgrimages are made on the basis of deeds of great saints and Siddaganga Mutt is one such pilgrimage, where Sri Sri Sri Shiva Kumaraswami worked for 88 years to realise the thought of Basavaanna and paved the way to bring equality, education and making people spiritually rich. When a person thinks about people, society, country and religion instead of thinking about himself, then an aura is created around that person. That aura works to bring new light in the lives of many people, to bring light of education, to pave their life on the right path and also to make them religious.

The Union Home Minister said that the aura created by Sri Sri Sri Shiva Kumaraswami till the age of 112 years and 88 years as the presiding officer of this Mutt will continue to inspire the people of the country about how they should live, not only today but for many ages. When Atal ji came here, he had said that there is Ganga in the north and Siddaganga in the south. It is believed that by taking a dip in the Ganges, the sins of many lives are completely washed away and by coming to Siddaganga Mutt, the virtues of many births are awakened. He said that Siddaganga is a very big pilgrimage and today the foundation stone has been laid for the construction of a pharmacy college in an area of ​​80,000 square feet.

Shri Amit Shah said that this is such a spiritual place, it has been made due to the tenacity of an ascetic, the deeds of a Karmayogi and a saint leading a religious life. About 600 years old, this place has become the reason for bringing prosperity in the lives of many people, that is why Shiva Kumaraswami ji is also called Basavaanna of the modern era. He carried forward the idea of ​​non-partisan equality and made a sincere effort to realise the thought of Basavaanna. Some give a message by words, some give it with knowledge, but Shiva Kumaraswami ji has given a message through his deeds which is going to be remembered for ages, food, literacy and shelter, he has done the work of realizing all three. Whoever comes to this Mutt never goes back hungry, there is education and living arrangements for more than 10,000 poor children from every section of the society, who are illuminating their lives with knowledge, under the auspices of this mutt.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the three principles of Shiv Kumaraswami ji's food, literacy and shelter were also brought into the reality by the Central Government. During the Corona period, the Narendra Modi government provided 5 kg of food grains per person free for two years to about 80 crore people. Under the new education policy, Shri Narendra Modi has made efforts to revive many languages ​​of the country and through this, efforts have been made for the children to get education, be it technical or medical education, in their own language. About three crore people did not have a house to live in, but in just 7 years, Modi ji provided houses to three crore people.

Shri Amit Shah said that the work done by Dr. Shiva Kumaraswami ji in the field of education also has equality that children of every society and caste should study here and move forward. I am happy that even after Shiva Kumaraswami ji, Siddaganga Mutt is working to carry forward his principles. He said that some people call Shiva Kumaraswami ji the God, some people call him an incarnation of Basavaanna and some people also call him Shiva Yogi. But I only want to say that as the head of the Mutt for 88 years, the message of Karma that he has given, we should all move forward on that path and promote happiness, prosperity, education and nourishment in the whole society.

(With Inputs from PIB)