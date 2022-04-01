Left Menu

Turkish leader asks Putin to meet Zelenskyy

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:43 IST
Turkish leader asks Putin to meet Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Turkey's president said he renewed a call for a meeting between leaders of Ukraine and Russia in a telephone call Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A statement from Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office said he and Putin also discussed the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia that were held in Istanbul earlier in the week. Erdogan's office said the Turkish leader told Putin that the Istanbul talks had “raised hopes for peace.” Erdogan said Turkey wanted to cap off those efforts by bringing Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together, according to the statement.

The statement said Erdogan told Putin that it was important for the sides “to act with common sense and to maintain the dialogue.” During the call, Putin thanked Erdogan for hosting the meeting between the delegations, according to the Erdogan's office.

Earlier on Friday, Erdogan said Zelenskyy was willing to participate in a leaders' meeting to be hosted by Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022