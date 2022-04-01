Left Menu

AAP gearing up for MC polls in Patiala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:55 IST
AAP gearing up for MC polls in Patiala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Jarnail Singh on Friday said his party is gearing up for the elections to the four municipal corporations, slated to be held in December this year.

Singh, who is party's Punjab affairs incharge, along with state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat held a meeting with AAP district presidents, Lok Sabha incharge, district secretaries and other office bearers and discussed the strategies for the upcoming municipal elections, according to a party statement.

Elections to the municipal corporations of Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar are to be held in December.

The performance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in all these districts in the recently-held assembly elections was ''overwhelming'', the statement said.

Singh said, ''The Aam Aadmi Party will register a landslide victory in the municipal elections like in the recent assembly elections and will form its mayors in all the four municipal corporations.'' PTI CHS VSD CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022