AAP gearing up for MC polls in Patiala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar

Aam Aadmi Party leader Jarnail Singh on Friday said his party is gearing up for the elections to the four municipal corporations, slated to be held in December this year.

Singh, who is party's Punjab affairs incharge, along with state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat held a meeting with AAP district presidents, Lok Sabha incharge, district secretaries and other office bearers and discussed the strategies for the upcoming municipal elections, according to a party statement.

Elections to the municipal corporations of Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar are to be held in December.

The performance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in all these districts in the recently-held assembly elections was ''overwhelming'', the statement said.

Singh said, ''The Aam Aadmi Party will register a landslide victory in the municipal elections like in the recent assembly elections and will form its mayors in all the four municipal corporations.'' PTI CHS VSD CK

