BJP trying to defame me, Congress by calling arrested advocate Satish Uke as my lawyer: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to defame him and his party by linking his name with Advocate Satish Uke, who was recently taken into Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody in connection with a money laundering case. Patole further alleged that Congress' growing influence in Maharashtra has led BJP to defame him and his party.

"By saying he (Satish Uke) is my lawyer, BJP is trying to defame me. Today a lawyer can go to court on my behalf and tomorrow on behalf of someone else. They are saying all these things to defame me and the Congress party. Congress' growing influence in Maharashtra has led BJP to defame me by linking my name with Uke," Patole told the media persons in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Earlier on Friday, a special court in Mumbai remanded advocates Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep Uke into the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with a money laundering case.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has remanded them in custody till April 6.The brothers were arrested on Thursday in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. The Nagpur Police has filed an FIR against Uke and his brother Pradeep Uke for allegedly forging documents for the purchase of a 1.5-acre land whose value is estimated at Rs 11.5 crore.

'We will appeal in High Court and then if necessary Supreme Court to take up our contentions. The arrest is illegal and the procedure was not followed," had said Ravi Jadhav (lawyer Satish Uke and Pradeep Uke) Satish Uke is known to have filled several petitions against several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In one of his applications, he had sought criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for the "non-disclosure" of criminal cases in his election affidavit. (ANI)

